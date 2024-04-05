State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released an important notice for MHT CET 2024 PCM group examination. The official notice can be checked on the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here

The MHT CET PCM examination is not scheduled on May 5, 2024, in view of the NEET UG 2023 examination, which is scheduled on the same day. Candidates who wish to change the exam date for PCM for individual reasons can send a request with their NEET UG 2024 Admit Card copy to Email mentioned in the notice.

The official notice reads, “In view of the NEET UG 2024 exam on 05/05/2024. The MHT CET PCM examination is not scheduled on 05/05/2024. However those candidate who after receiving their admit card wish to change MHT CET PCM date for individual reasons may send request with their NEET UG 2024 Admit Card copy to Email mhtcetpcm2024@gmail.com .”

The MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024 and PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.