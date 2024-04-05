 MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Important notice on MHT CET 2024 PCM group exam released. Check here.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released an important notice for MHT CET 2024 PCM group examination. The official notice can be checked on the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here
MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here

The MHT CET PCM examination is not scheduled on May 5, 2024, in view of the NEET UG 2023 examination, which is scheduled on the same day. Candidates who wish to change the exam date for PCM for individual reasons can send a request with their NEET UG 2024 Admit Card copy to Email mentioned in the notice.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The official notice reads, “In view of the NEET UG 2024 exam on 05/05/2024. The MHT CET PCM examination is not scheduled on 05/05/2024. However those candidate who after receiving their admit card wish to change MHT CET PCM date for individual reasons may send request with their NEET UG 2024 Admit Card copy to Email mhtcetpcm2024@gmail.com .”

The MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024 and PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2024: Important notice on PCM group exam released, check here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On