Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MP SET 2024 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can check and download the provisional answer key through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MP SET 2024 answer key released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download link here

The answer key has been released for General Question Paper, Teaching and Research Aptitude and 12 Elective Set subjects of all four Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D.

As per the official notice, candidates who have any objection against the answer key can raise objection against it through the official website within 05 days from the date of availability of the link. Keep in mind that e-mail, letter or any other form of representation regarding the objections of the candidates will neither be accepted nor valid. Candidates will also have to attach the certified references (name of the reference texts, name of the author of the book, related page/document of the referred book) when they raise objections against the answer key.

MP SET 2024 answer key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP SET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MPPSC SET examination was held on December 15, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in 20 subjects and had two papers. The first question paper (compulsory) was on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude and second question paper (optional) was on the selected subject.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test will have to score 40% if belonging to unreserved category and 35% for reserved category for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and Disabled candidates.