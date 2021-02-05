IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
competitive exams

Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on Saturday, have been issued special certificates enabling their travel on the day in view of the nationwide blockade.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade. Agitating farmers said they will block national and state highways for three hours (12pm to 3pm) on Saturday to register their dissent on the harassment of protesters.

Also Read | Amit Shah meets Delhi top cop, NSA Doval ahead of chakka jam on February 6

On the same day, however, GATE will kick off at 9.30am and will be held in two sessions—morning and afternoon. GATE is an entrance exam taken by undergraduate students and graduates for admissions to masters and PhD programmes of technology institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Science (IISc). The GATE score is also a qualifier for placements in public sector undertakings. Qualifying in the exam is also mandatory for seeking financial assistance from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government scholarships / assistantships.

“The GATE 2021 office has prepared a special certificate requesting all concerned to allow you to pass through any blockade that you may face on your way. These certificates have been emailed to all those who have the exam on 6th (February). Please take a print out of this document and carry with you while travelling,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay, which is organising the examination this year.

“Though in the admit card, instructions’ point number 12 already says that admit card can be used as a movement pass in case of any restrictions, to add to that, this additional support letter is issued to whom so ever it may concern, in both English and Hindi to ease the movement of candidates to their exam locations,” said Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairperson and professor at IIT Bombay.

While the first session is between 9.30am and 12.30pm, the afternoon session is between 3pm and 6pm. “In view of the possibility of transport blockade on February 6, all GATE candidates are requested to arrive at the exam centre well ahead of time. Please carry sufficient food and water in case you need to arrive much earlier or reach home late,” Chaudhuri told aspirants in a social media post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
competitive exams

UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIFT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
competitive exams

AIBE-XV answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET 2020 Date announced(PTI)
CTET 2020 Date announced(PTI)
competitive exams

CTET 2021 held across country with covid-19 precautions: CBSE

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:37 AM IST
  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31 at 135 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chikmagalur: An official conduct thermal screening of students as they arrive to appear for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) exams at a center in Chikmagalur, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000013A)(PTI)
Chikmagalur: An official conduct thermal screening of students as they arrive to appear for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) exams at a center in Chikmagalur, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000013A)(PTI)
competitive exams

Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the (TET) exams were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020
competitive exams

SSC CGL 2020: Application window closing today,apply now at ssc.nic.in

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP