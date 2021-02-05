Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on Saturday, have been issued special certificates enabling their travel on the day in view of the nationwide blockade.
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade. Agitating farmers said they will block national and state highways for three hours (12pm to 3pm) on Saturday to register their dissent on the harassment of protesters.
Also Read | Amit Shah meets Delhi top cop, NSA Doval ahead of chakka jam on February 6
On the same day, however, GATE will kick off at 9.30am and will be held in two sessions—morning and afternoon. GATE is an entrance exam taken by undergraduate students and graduates for admissions to masters and PhD programmes of technology institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Science (IISc). The GATE score is also a qualifier for placements in public sector undertakings. Qualifying in the exam is also mandatory for seeking financial assistance from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government scholarships / assistantships.
“The GATE 2021 office has prepared a special certificate requesting all concerned to allow you to pass through any blockade that you may face on your way. These certificates have been emailed to all those who have the exam on 6th (February). Please take a print out of this document and carry with you while travelling,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay, which is organising the examination this year.
“Though in the admit card, instructions’ point number 12 already says that admit card can be used as a movement pass in case of any restrictions, to add to that, this additional support letter is issued to whom so ever it may concern, in both English and Hindi to ease the movement of candidates to their exam locations,” said Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairperson and professor at IIT Bombay.
While the first session is between 9.30am and 12.30pm, the afternoon session is between 3pm and 6pm. “In view of the possibility of transport blockade on February 6, all GATE candidates are requested to arrive at the exam centre well ahead of time. Please carry sufficient food and water in case you need to arrive much earlier or reach home late,” Chaudhuri told aspirants in a social media post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here
- Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended
- Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal
- Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here
- Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET 2021 held across country with covid-19 precautions: CBSE
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31 at 135 cities across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL 2020: Application window closing today,apply now at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox