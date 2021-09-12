Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:04 AM IST

NEET 2021 will be held today, September 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. This is the single medical entrance exam in the country which is held only once a year. Therefore, candidates appearing for the exam should be careful about the norms and follow them properly.

  • Keep two copies of admit card in hand.
  • Admit card has four pages: Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, Page 2 has “Postcard Size Photograph” and “Page 3 has “Important instructions for candidates” and Page 4 has “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”; count the pages after downloading
  • Fill the Self-declaration/Undertaking and hand it over to the invigilator
  • Keep two copies of the post card photograph for future use
  • Paste a photograph in the page 2 of the admit card before going to the exam centre
  • The gate closing time is 1.30 pm
  • Carry original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. Scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof
  • Mandatorily use N-95 masks being provided at the Centre
  • Strictly follow respiratory etiquette. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/ handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly
neet exam neet exam date
