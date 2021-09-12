NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates

NEET 2021 will be held today, September 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. This is the single medical entrance exam in the country which is held only once a year. Therefore, candidates appearing for the exam should be careful about the norms and follow them properly.

NEET 2021: Important points for students

Keep two copies of admit card in hand.

Admit card has four pages: Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, Page 2 has “Postcard Size Photograph” and “Page 3 has “Important instructions for candidates” and Page 4 has “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”; count the pages after downloading

Fill the Self-declaration/Undertaking and hand it over to the invigilator

Keep two copies of the post card photograph for future use

Paste a photograph in the page 2 of the admit card before going to the exam centre

The gate closing time is 1.30 pm

Carry original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. Scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof

Mandatorily use N-95 masks being provided at the Centre

Strictly follow respiratory etiquette. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/ handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly