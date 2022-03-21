NEET 2022 registration likely to begin soon; Keep these documents ready

NEET UG 2022 registration: The National Testing Agency is likely to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, soon. Candidates who want to take the medical entrance examination will have to register on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has updated the NEET 2022 website, which could mean the registration process will begin shortly.

Before applying for NEET UG 2022, candidates should download the information bulletin and read all the exam related instructions carefully.

They should also keep the documents required for NEET 2022 application form ready. Here’s the list:

Documents required for NEET 2022 application:

Latest passport size photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

Post card size photograph (4”X6”) in JPG format (Size: 10 kb - 200 kb)

Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb to 30 kb)

Left-hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used) in JPG format (file size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Citizenship certificate/ Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

In a major step, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the top regulatory body of medical education in the country, has decided to remove the upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG.

Earlier, the age limit was 25 years, with a relaxation of five years for reserved category candidates.

Last year, the NTA had also removed the age criterion from the tie-breaking policy of NEET. This means a candidate older in age is no longer given priority in the merit list in the case of a tie between two candidates.