NEET MDS 2022: Selective edit window closes today, here’s how to make changes

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close down the selective edit window for NEET MDS 2022 application. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form image section can make it through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The selective window was opened on April 20, 2022. Through this window, applied candidates can rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. Candidates can do it by logging into the account through official website of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in. To rectify the images, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to make changes&nbsp;</strong>

NEET MDS 2022: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on Application link.

Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has warned that the admit card will not be issued to the candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form. This is the last opportunity given to the candidates to make the changes.