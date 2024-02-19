National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the NEET MDS 2024 registration process on February 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS can find the direct link on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The link to apply is active till 11.55 pm. NEET MDS 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The edit window will open on February 22 and will close on February 25, 2024. The final edit window will open on March 5 and will close on March 7, 2024. Admit cards will be issued on March 13, and examination will be conducted on March 18, 2024. The NEET MDS result 2024 will be declared by April 18, 2024.

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2024

NEET MDS 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the application link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹3500/- for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹2500/- for SC, ST, and PWD category candidates. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.