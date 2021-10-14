Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021: Application correction window closes today
NEET UG 2021: Application correction window closes today

  • NEET 2021 application form correction facility closes today, October 14 at 11.50 pm. The form correction window is available at neet.nta.nic.in.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for NEET 2021. The portal will close at 11.50 pm today. In this, candidates can edit the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET UG 2021.

NEET 2021 application form correction portal

This year, NEET 2021 registration was done in two phases. In the first phase candidates were asked to give relevant personal details that are necessary for the exam and in the second phase they were asked to fill the detailed form.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021,” the NTA has said.

Candidates can edit gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category fields of the first registration phase and all fields of the second phase application form.

“This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier,” the NTA has said.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” it has added.

Topics
neet exam date
TRENDING TOPICS
