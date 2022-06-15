NEET UG 2022: Correction window opens, here’s how to make changes

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for NEET UG 2022. The correction window was opened on June 14 and will close on June 16, 2022. Candidates who have to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

This time, candidates will get another opportunity to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET UG 2022. Those candidates who have not been able to mention their actual category correctly while filling the application form, may mention their actual category themselves in the online forms now and also upload the scanned copy of the certificate, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

<strong>Direct link to make changes in NEET UG 2022 application form&nbsp;</strong>

NEET UG 2022: How to make changes in application form

To make the changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Login to the account and with credentials.

Once done, make changes in the application form.

Click on submit and make the payment of the fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON