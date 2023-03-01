Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET UG application date latest updates
NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET UG application date latest updates

competitive exams
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 11:56 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: NTA NEET UG application process to begin likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates on application date, exam admit card and other details below. 

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will begin NEET UG 2023 Registration likely soon. The NTA NEET UG application dates will be available to candidates once the official notification is released. Candidates can apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses through the official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NTA NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted for admission to various MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

The application dates, exam admit card, exam city intimation link and other details will be available on the information bulletin. Keep checking this space for latest updates on registration dates, registration link and other details. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam date 

    NEET 2023 date sheet was announced way back by UGC Chairman. The NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    NEET UG apply: How to apply 

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

    Make the payment of application fees.

    Once done, click on submit.

    Your application has been submitted.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    NEET UG registration: Likely soon 

    NEET UG registration will begin likely soon. The dates have not been announced by National Testing Agency, NTA yet. 

neet

