NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET UG application date latest updates

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will begin NEET UG 2023 Registration likely soon. The NTA NEET UG application dates will be available to candidates once the official notification is released. Candidates can apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses through the official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted for admission to various MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

The application dates, exam admit card, exam city intimation link and other details will be available on the information bulletin. Keep checking this space for latest updates on registration dates, registration link and other details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON