Will NEET be held twice a year? Health Ministry says this

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2023 11:24 AM IST

“National Medical Commission (NMC) & National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed that there is no proposal to conduct NEET UG exams for providing two chances in a year,” Minister of State for Health and Family Wafare Bharati Pravan Pawar said.

There is no plan to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses twice a year, union Health Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

She was responding to BJP's Ramesh Chand Bind who asked if the centre has plans to hold NEET twice like the engineering entrance test JEE Main, and whether the government is planning to hod these exams through a single window.

Also read: Merger of NEET, JEE with CUET to be announced 2 yrs in advance: UGC Chief

The minister said NEET, which is now the only entrance test for medical admission in the country, was a historic reform which is providing students opportunity to get admission to the best medical institutions.

“It has resulted in curbing malpractices in medical admission, greater transparency and reducing the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams,” she said.

“NEET (UG) is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) & the syllabus is based on the syllabi of all the State Boards and National Boards,” Pawar added.

