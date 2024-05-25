NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET provisional answer key awaited, updates here
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency will release NEET UG 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The provisional answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The provisional answer key will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in. ...Read More
Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA will also upload candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) and questions. All these can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website by using the application number and date of birth as login credentials.
The objection window will open soon after the answer key has been released. Candidates will have to make payment of processing fee for each question they want to raise objection for.
NEET UG 2024 pen-and-paper test was conducted by NTA on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 24 lakh students wrote the exam in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. For updates on the NEET UG answer key, follow the blog for details.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: What are the details to be used to download answer key?
To download the NEET UG answer key 2024, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The following events will take place after the NEET UG admit card is released-
Objection window for candidates
Review of the objections and preparation of the final answer key
Calculation of marks and preparation of NEET UG result
Announcement of all India ranks, scorecards of the entrance exam along with the final answer key.
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
neet.ntaonline.in
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The UG medical entrance test was held in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The following login information are required to check the NEET UG answer key-
Application number of the candidate.
Date of birth.
Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on “NEET UG 2024 Answer Key – Download.”
Key in your login details
NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Candidates who want to challenge the NEET answer key will be given a window to do it on payment of a fee per question. They are also allowed to challenge displayed OMR responses. These facilities will be available through candidates' login.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The pen-and-paper test for undergraduate medical courses was held by NTA on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: After the release of the NEET 2024 results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), while the states will handle counselling for admissions under the remaining 85%.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The NTA has a dedicated helpline number – 01140759000 – and an email address – neet@nta.ac.in – which candidates can contact for any help.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Know the marking scheme here
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
Unanswered: No mark (0).
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Click on NTA NEET 2024 official answer keys link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA will share the questions and scanned images of OMR response sheets for candidates' reference. They can use these to calculate their marks and get an idea about their scores even before the announcement of results.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: After the NEET answer key is released, candidates will have an objection window. Candidates who want to send feedback on the provisional key or raise objections to the questions and/or the displayed OMR sheets can do so using the link given on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
If there is any error while downloading the answer key, question paper, or OMR response sheet, candidates can contact the NTA at 01140759000 or write to neet@nta.ac.in.
Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
Open the answer key download link and provide your application number, date of birth.
Submit the information and check the answer key.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: After the provisional answer key of NEET UG is released, candidates will be asked to send objections. The NTA will review the objections and prepare the final answer key.
The NEET UG final answer key will be published along with the result.
Go to exams.nta.ac.in and then open the NEET UG exam page.
Open the answer key tab.
Login with application number, date of birth.
Check the answer key.
If you think any answer in the provisional key is incorrect, open the challenge answer key tab.
Follow the instructions given to raise objection. Make payment of the fee and submit your request.
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Click on NTA NEET 2024 official answer keys link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
