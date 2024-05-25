NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET provisional answer key awaited, updates here

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency will release NEET UG 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The provisional answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The provisional answer key will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in. ...Read More

Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA will also upload candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) and questions. All these can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website by using the application number and date of birth as login credentials.

The objection window will open soon after the answer key has been released. Candidates will have to make payment of processing fee for each question they want to raise objection for.

NEET UG 2024 pen-and-paper test was conducted by NTA on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 24 lakh students wrote the exam in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. For updates on the NEET UG answer key, follow the blog for details.