NEET UG admit card 2024: Exam tomorrow, direct link and how to download hall tickets

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres. More than 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at different centers in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

According to an official notification, more than 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at different centers in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.

NTA released a set of instructions for candidates to follow at the exam centre for the fair conduct of the examination. Candidates also need to go through the dress code that has been mentioned in the information bulletin released by the testing agency.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the following items to the exam hall: a personal transparent water bottle, an additional photograph uploaded on the application form, an admit card and a self-declaration with a postcard-size photograph.

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Find the link to download the admit cards on the home page and click it

A new page pops up and candidates need to furnish their application number and date of birth to view the hall ticket

Verify the details on the hall ticket and download the page

Take a printout for future needs

