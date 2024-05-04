 NEET UG admit card 2024: Exam tomorrow, direct link and how to download hall tickets | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET UG admit card 2024: Exam tomorrow, direct link and how to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2024 07:25 PM IST

The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres.

More than 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at different centers in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
More than 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at different centers in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

Direct Link to download Admit card

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to an official notification, more than 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at different centers in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.

NTA released a set of instructions for candidates to follow at the exam centre for the fair conduct of the examination. Candidates also need to go through the dress code that has been mentioned in the information bulletin released by the testing agency.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 Dress Code: Heavy clothes, long sleeves & shoes not permitted, here is all you need to know

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the following items to the exam hall: a personal transparent water bottle, an additional photograph uploaded on the application form, an admit card and a self-declaration with a postcard-size photograph.

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Find the link to download the admit cards on the home page and click it

A new page pops up and candidates need to furnish their application number and date of birth to view the hall ticket

Verify the details on the hall ticket and download the page

Take a printout for future needs

Also Read: NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates released, check here

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG admit card 2024: Exam tomorrow, direct link and how to download hall tickets
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On