NEST 2022 answer key released, check how to raise objections

Answer keys of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 have been released. The exam conducting authority has said NEST 2022 answer key link has been sent to candidates on their registered email IDs. Those who have any objection to the answer key can raise it via email up to June 25, 11:45 pm, it said.

Candidates can share their feedback to these email addresses:

nest22.biology@niser.ac.in

nest22.chemistry@niser.ac.in

nest22.mathematics@niser.ac.in

nest22.physics@niser.ac.in

“All candidates who have appeared for NEST-2022 have received links to their corrected answer scripts. The correct answers to the questions are clearly marked there with a green tick. In a box on the right, you will find a “Question ID” for each question. Each candidate has a “Participant ID” which you will find at the top of the answer script. Please keep a note of that. You will require it to raise queries,” an official statement said.

Queries regarding the Biology section must be addressed to nest22.biology@niser.ac.in only, and so on. Queries about a subject sent to wrong email address will not be entertained. Candidates also need to mark a copy of queries to nest@cbs.ac.in.

The subject line of email must be: Subject section, Question ID: _______, Participant ID: __________

For example, if a candidate has a query about a question in the Chemistry section with question ID 1111111111 and his/her participant ID is 222222222222, the subject line of the email should be Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222.

“All candidate queries will be considered by the question paper committee and if there is a change in the answer key it will be announced to all candidates,” an official statement said.

For more information, read the official notification.