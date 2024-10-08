NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at newindia.co.in, download link here

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has released NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for Administrative Officer preliminary written examination can download the admit card or call letter through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The call letter for the online Phase I examination will be available from October 7 to October 13, 2024. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

Click on NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims or Phase I written online examination will be held on October 13, 2024. Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This would consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) -English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates must qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the number of vacancies, subject to availability), will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

The registration process started on September 10 and ended on September 29, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 170 Administrative Officer posts in the organisation, 50 of which will be filled for Accounts and 120 for Generalists. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NIACL.