Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu

competitive exams
Published on Dec 25, 2022 05:45 PM IST

NID DAT 2023 online application form correction window activated at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 online application form correction window has been made available by the National Institute of Design (NID). The online application form can be edited and modified at admissions.nid.edu by candidates who have already enrolled for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance exams.

For the prelims exam, the NID DAT 2023 application correction portal will be available until December 27. (4 pm). The BDes and MDes NID DAT 2023 will take place on January 8.

Direct link here

NID DAT Application Form: Know how to edit

Visit the official website of NID DAT at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “Login to edit application forms: 1600 hrs.

Key in your log in details

Correct the NID DAT 2023 application form

Take printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application correction window
application correction window

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out