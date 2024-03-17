No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections: UGC Chief

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 3, as announced earlier and there will be no change on account of the Lok Sabha election schedule. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 3, as announced earlier and there will be no change on account of the Lok Sabha election schedule.(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

He also mentioned that based on the the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May.

The Election Commission announced that polling for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in seven phases from April 19.

Candidates who wish to register for CUET-UG can complete the registration process by March 26.

This standardised test streamlines admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.

A notable departure from tradition, the NTA has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both Computer Based Testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.

