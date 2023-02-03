Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA JEE Main session 1: Application correction window reopens

NTA JEE Main session 1: Application correction window reopens

competitive exams
Published on Feb 03, 2023 07:03 PM IST

NTA reopened the JEE Main 2023 session 1 application correction window for candidates to edit the state code of eligibility and category.

NTA JEE Main session 1: Application correction window reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in(PTI)
NTA JEE Main session 1: Application correction window reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 application correction window for modifying the State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. Candidates will be able to able to modify their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 5.

“National Testing Agency is in receipt of few representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”, reads the official website.

As per the notification issued by NTA, the State code of eligibility is the code of the State from which the candidate is taking/passing the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination, making them eligible to sit in the JEE (Main) - 2023 and qualify for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

The JEE Main notification further said that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depend upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

“It is important to note that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depends upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate”, notice further added.

The deadline for the candidates to make corrections is February 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 was conducted across the Country and abroad on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta application correction window
nta application correction window
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out