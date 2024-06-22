OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase out on ojee.nic.in, link to download, important exam details here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee, OJEEC, has released the OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase today, June 22, 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their respective hall tickets by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase released on ojee.nic.in. Download via direct link here.

To download the OJEE 2024 Phase 2 hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their application number and password as login credentials.

It may be mentioned here that the 2nd/Special OJEE-2024 examination will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted in three shifts- the first shift will start from 9 am to 10 am, the second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Furthermore, the medium of the examination will be English.

Candidates should note that for each correct answer, they will be awarded four marks. Whereas, for un-attempted questions, they will get zero. Additionally, one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

Also worth mentioning here, the examination hall will be opened to the candidates an hour before the commencement of the examination, and no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

Candidates who will appear for the OJEE 2024 Phase 2 can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase link available.

Enter the login details (Application number and applicant password) and click on submit.

The OJEE 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the admit card

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.

