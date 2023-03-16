OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 released at ossc.gov.in, get link here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S & ME Department. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys from the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 released at ossc.gov.in,

The preliminary examination was conducted from March 10 to march 13. candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys till March 19 through their login credentials.

Direct link to check the answer keys

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Know how ho to check

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department”.

Key in your login details

Check your answer keys

Take the printout for future reference.