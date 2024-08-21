Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 examination can check the provisional answer key on the Punjab Police's official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2024 released, raise objections till August 23

As per the official website, the objection window has opened today, August 21 and will close on August 23, 2024. To raise the objections against the answer key, candidates will have to pay nominal fee of ₹50/- per objection. The fee shall be refunded, if the objection is sustained.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2024: How to download

To check and download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on “Recruitment for the post of Constables in Punjab Police “District and Armed Cadre” 2024.

Again a new page will open.

Click on the link to the recruitment portal.

Login to the account and check the provisional answer key.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase I examination was started on July 1 and ended on July 26, 2024.

The results will be announced on the basis of final answer key. The final answer key will be prepared after the objection window closes. All those candidates who will qualify the computer based test will have to appear for physical screening test (PST) and physical measurement test (PMT) with specified qualifying parametres. The schedule of PST and PMT will be uploaded on the recruitment portal.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1746 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on March 14 and ended on April 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab Police.