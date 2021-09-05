REET 2021: Close to 26 lakh candidates to appear for exam

The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres, theRajasthan state education minister said on Friday. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will be held on September 26.

A high-level meeting was held on September 3, under the chairmanship of the education minister to discuss various aspects of conducting the REET 2021. Director of Secondary Education Saurabh Swamy, Chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and top officials of Home and Transport Department were present in the meeting.

On exam centre allotment to candidates, the education minister said the entire process is computer-based and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted exam centres as close as possible.

The education minister said that proper arrangements would be made for thermal scanning, masks, sanitizers and social distancing at every center and maximum ease would be ensured for the candidates by proper coordination with the departments like district administration, police administration, roadways and railways etc.

In another related development, the state education department had tweeted on September 3 that, “Now the candidates appearing in all the competitive examinations will get the facility of free travel in the Rajasthan Transport Corporation for the examination in the state.”