RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2023 today on SSO portal

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release admit cards of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary examination 2023 today, September 28. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2023 from the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. They should also visit the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for relevant information. RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2023 releasing today on the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in)

Application number and date of birth are required to download the document.

These are the steps to download the RAS Prelims admit card when it is released:

Steps to download RPSC RAS admit card 2023

Go to the Rajasthan SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. If link to download admit card is given, open it. Otherwise, login to the portal using your credentials. Open the admit card tab. Download the hall ticket and read the instructions, exam centre details carefully. Ensure, photo, signature and your personal information have been printed correctly. Take a printout for the exam day.

RPSC will conduct the RAS Prelims examination on Sunday, October 1, in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates have been asked to reach the venue 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination so that checking and identification could take place. Entry will not be permitted after that.

For identification, candidates have to carry a color printout of the primary Aadhar card.

Under exceptional circumstances, if the primary Aadhar card is not available, then other photo ID proof such as driving licence, passport or voter ID will be accepted, RPSC said.

For further information, check the notice here.

RPSC RAS 2023 preliminary examination will be 200 marks and will include questions on general knowledge and general science.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the Mains exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON