RRB admit cards for CBT Phase-4 Level-1 posts expected today

Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:56 PM IST

RRB CBT Phase-4 admit cards: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the Phase 4 Computer-Based-test (CBT) on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.(Rajkumar/File)
RRB CBT Phase-4 admit cards: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the Phase 4 Computer-Based-test (CBT) on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Phase 4 CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 19 to October 7, 2022. According to the official notification, downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

Phase-4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising three RRCs namely- Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). Exam schedule of remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

“CBT of above CEN will be held in multiple phases. Now, it is informed that the Fourth phase of the Exam i.e. Phase-4 is scheduled from 19.09.2022 to 07.10.2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, reads the notification.

Here’s how to download admit cards (when released)

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link for Group D CBT Phase 4 admit card

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

