Railway Recruitment Board has issued an important notice regarding the re-conduct of RRB ALP Exam 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB ALP Exam 2025: Important notice on re-conduct of CBAT issued, check details here(Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the CBAT examination held on July 15, 2025, had some technical problems. The Board has decided to conduct a re-exam of those candidates who were affected by such technical issues during the exam.

Those candidates who appeared for the examination will have to appear for the re exam. Candidates are advised to log in to the Candidate Login Page to check if their exam has been rescheduled and they have to reappear for the exam. The link to Login Page will be notified.

The date and time of the rescheduled RRB ALP exam will be available to candidates in due course of time.

RRB ALP Exam 2025: How to check reschedule status

To check the status for rescheduling of CBAT, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP status of rescheduling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your rescheduling details will be available.

5. Check the details and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official websites of regional RRBs.