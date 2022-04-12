RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam schedule 2022 released, check notification here

RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam schedule 2022: The Railway Recruitment Boards on Tuesday, April 12 announced the RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 exam dates for candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams will be tentatively held on May 9 and May 10, 2022. The RRB NTPC exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be released later.

"The 2nd Stage Computer based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions," reads the official notice released by the RRB.

The RRB NTPC exam schedule for Pay levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later, the release further informs.

The RRB NTPC first Stage CBT was conducted in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 results were declared between March 30 and April 1, 2022.

"Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on

Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," the RRB notice warns students.