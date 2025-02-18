RRB releases tentative CBT 2 exam dates for ALP and JE, DMS, CMA posts, CBT 1 results to be out shortly

Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBS has released tentative exam dates for 2nd stage Computer Based Test for ALP and JE, DMS, CMA posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the exam dates notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB releases tentative CBT 2 exam dates for ALP and JE, DMS, CMA posts(Rajkumar)

The RRB Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2 and Various Posts of Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research) will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.

"The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalisation and lists of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly", read the official notice.

The Board will activate the link for viewing the exam city and date 10 days before the exam date. The travel authority for SC/ST candidates will also be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The call letter will be available 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

As per the official notice, the Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are also advised to ensure that their biometrics of Aadhar is in unlock condition for verification before coming to exam center to appear for CBT-II. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.

The RRB ALP CBT 1 was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024 and Junior Engineer CBT 1 examination on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.