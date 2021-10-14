Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal
RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal

  • RSMSSB patwari exam admit card will be released today for the exams scheduled to be held on October 23 and 24. Candidates can download the admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:03 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will release the RSMSSB patwari exam admit card will be released today, October 14. Candidates can download the patwari admit card from the website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Patwari admit card official website

RSMSSB Patwari admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on RSMSSB patwari admit card
  • Enter the registration number and other information asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the RSMSSB admit card

RSMSSB Patwari exam will be held on October 23 and 24. The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre at least 1.5 hours before the commencement of the exam. 

Candidates have also been asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

 

