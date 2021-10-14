RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will release the RSMSSB patwari exam admit card will be released today, October 14. Candidates can download the patwari admit card from the website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Patwari admit card official website

RSMSSB Patwari admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSMSSB patwari admit card

Enter the registration number and other information asked

Submit the details

Download the RSMSSB admit card

RSMSSB Patwari exam will be held on October 23 and 24. The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre at least 1.5 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates have also been asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.