SEED 2023: Registration process ends on January 4 at www.sid.edu.in

Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:55 AM IST

SEED 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at www.sid.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune will end the registration process for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED )2023 on January 4. Interested candidates who have not registered yet can apply online at www.sid.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date of registration for SEED 2023 was December 31. The registration fee for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design SEED 2023 is 2950.

The SEED 2023 examination will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The SEED 2023 result will be released on January 23. Both the first and second mock exams will take place on January 12, 2023, and January 13, 2023, respectively.

SEED 2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SID SEED 2023 at sid.edu.in

Next click on the SEED 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit and take printout for future reference.

