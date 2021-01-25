SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card for PET, PST released, here’s how to download

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to fill 597 posts of Sub-Inspector in the state police department. The PET/PST will be held wef. February 1.

Candidates can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST Admit Card from the official website at slprbassam.in.

How to download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card:

1) Visit the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam at https://slprbassam.in/

2) Click on the link to download admit card for PST/PET/CBT

3) Key in your Written Test SI (UB) roll number and date of birth

4) Click on download

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for download of admit card for PST/PET/CBT

In case of any difficulty in downloading admit card, candidates should contact toll free helpline number 1800212005599.

Candidates must report for PST/PET at the venue on the date and time given on the admit card.

Note: Candidates should not forget to bring the original documents for verification of qualifications etc as claimed by them. Please read all important instructions and follow them ahead of appearing for PET/PST.