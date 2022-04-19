SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 registration ends tomorrow on srmist.edu.in

Registration for the second phase of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 will end on Wednesday, April 20. Candidates can apply for the exam on srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2022 is an institute-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The test is being conducted in three phases. The first phase was scheduled for January, the second phase will be held on April 23 and 24, and the third phase is scheduled for June 25 and 26.

The application process for SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 will end on June 20, 2022.

For information related to SRMJEEE 2022, candidates can contact the institute helpline number 080 6908 7000 from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 5 pm or email at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in.

Candidates should have attained the age of 16 years and 6 months on July 31, of the calendar year in which the 12th Board examination was held to be eligible for the entrance test. They must also have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths in the Class 12 final exam.

