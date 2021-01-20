IND USA
SSB constable revised answer key out
competitive exams

SSB Head Constable revised answer key released

  SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST

SSB Head Constable Revised 2021ll Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website.

Candidates who have taken the written exam held on January 3 can check the answer keys through the official website of SSB -ssb.nic.in.

Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on January 5 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till January 10, 2021 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question.

After considering the valid challenges, SSB has released these revised answer keys.

Visit the official website -ssb.nic.in.

Click on SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key link flashing on homepage.

A PDF file will be opened.

Candidates can download SSB Head Constable Revised answer key

