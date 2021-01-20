SSB Head Constable revised answer key released
- SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
SSB Head Constable Revised 2021ll Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website.
Candidates who have taken the written exam held on January 3 can check the answer keys through the official website of SSB -ssb.nic.in.
Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on January 5 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till January 10, 2021 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question.
After considering the valid challenges, SSB has released these revised answer keys.
Visit the official website -ssb.nic.in.
Click on SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key link flashing on homepage.
A PDF file will be opened.
Candidates can download SSB Head Constable Revised answer key
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now
- IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSB Head Constable revised answer key released
- SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam
- Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam
- The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO RRB Mains 2020: Officer Scale 1 main admit card released at ibps.in
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 at ibps.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check
- SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021 application window closing today, here's how to apply
- JEE Main 2021: The online application window for Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021 will close on Saturday, January 16. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply till 11:59 pm on Saturday at Jermain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 months on, Kota's coaching business raring to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Woman constable PET Admit Card released at csbc.bih.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelims result 2020 declared at ibps.in, main exam on Feb 4
- IBPS PO Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee CRP-X prelims examination on its official website at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox