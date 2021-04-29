SSC answer key released for Phase VIII/2020 Selection Post Exam, direct link

Staff selection commission has released the final answer key for Phase-VIII/2020 selection post examinations. Candidates who appeared for matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate & above level posts can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/

The SSC had declared the results of the exam on April 12 and shortlisted candidates for the next stage of scrutiny.

SSC Phase-VIII/2020 selection post exam: Direct link for answer key

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below

Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the Phase -VIII/2020/selection post Examinations(i.e Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation and Graduation and Above-Level Posts)- Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

Download the hard copy for future use

The faculty will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from April 27 to May 26.