SSC CGL 2023: Option-cum-preference submission window extended till November 23, apply at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2023 option-cum-preference submission window has been extended till November 23, 2023.
Staff Selection Commission has extended the SSC CGL 2023 option-cum-preference submission window till November 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-II examination can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the window for submission of the Option-cum-Preference by the candidates is extended and shall remain active till 23.11.2023 (11:59 PM). This is the last and final opportunity being given to the candidates to exercise their Option-cum-Preference.
Earlier, the last date to submit the option cum preference was till November 21, 2023, which is now till November 23.
The candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list / final selection.
Candidates who appeared in Tier-II can submit their Option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/department(s) for CGLE-2023 using their login credentials through the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL Tier-I results was announced on September 19, 2023. Those candidates who qualified the examination have appeared for Tier II. The tier-II of the CGLE-2023, was held from October 26, 2023, to October 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
