SSC CGL 2025: Registration ends today for 14,000+ vacancies, link to apply at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2025: Staff Selection Commission will close the online registration-cum-application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who have yet to apply for SSC CGL 2025 can submit their forms on the official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2025: Registration ends today for 14,000+ vacancies (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

SSC CGL 2025: Link to apply

These are the steps candidates need to follow to apply online for the test-

Go to ssc.gov.in Open the ‘apply’ Click on the CGL 2025 application page If you are a new candidate, complete the registration process and proceed to login. Fill out the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

As per the schedule, the SSC CGL application fee payment window will close on July 5. The correction window will open on July 9 and will close on July 11, 2025.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam is expected to take place from August 13 to 30 while the tier 2 examination is likely to be held in December this year.

This recruitment drive will fill up approximately 14582 vacancies. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the commission's website to check the post-wise final list of vacancies.

The SSC CGL 2025 application fee is ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.