    SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Candidates can choose exam city, date & shift as per their choice, here's how

    SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Know when and how to choose exam city, date & shift as per your choice. Official notice is given below. 

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:02 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is scheduled to conduct Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2025 from November 12. In an official notice, the commission said it has decided to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date and shift as per candidates' choice.

    The option to choose the preferred exam city will be open from October 22 to 28, 2025.

    As per the commission, candidates can avail the facility by logging into the candidate portal and exercise choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift.

    Also read: SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Objection window date extended, to close on October 21

    They will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts at those cities. Candidates can choose on any available date a specific shift at a city as per their choice.

    Candidates who have opted to take examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited, SSC said.

    If all the slots in the 3 cities opted earlier have already been filled up, the candidate will further be given a list of optional cities to choose any one where slots are available. The commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift.

    The commission, in this regard, urged candidates to exercise their option to choose examination date, city and shift carefully and said, “request for any change will not be entertained as the allotment is being made on the basis of choices exercised by the candidates themselves.”

    Furthermore, if candidates, do not exercise the option of date, city and shift during the prescribed window, the commission will infer that such candidates do not intend to appear in the examination.

    Read detailed notice here

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Candidates Can Choose Exam City, Date & Shift As Per Their Choice, Here's How
