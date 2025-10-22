SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier 1 exam city choosing window to open today at ssc.gov.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission will open the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 city choosing window today, October 22, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Tier 1 of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE 2025) can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The candidate portal will open today, October 22 and will close on October 28, 2025. Candidates can login to the candidate portal and choose 3 cities.

After login into the portal, based on the 3 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of application, they will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts at those cities. Candidates can choose on any available date a specific shift at a city as per their choice.

As per the official notice, in case, while exercising the options, if all the slots in the 3 cities opted earlier have already been filled up, the candidate will further be given a list of optional cities to choose any one where slots are available and on the best effort basis, the commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift.

The Tier I of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE 2025) will begin on November 12, 2025. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.