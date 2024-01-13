close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key, response sheet released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 13, 2024 05:30 PM IST

SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key released, check now on ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 answer key 2023 along with response sheets today, January 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their Registered Login ID and Password to check the answer key.

Steps to check and download the CHSL tier-2 answer key
Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 was conducted by the Commission on November 2, 2023.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key

“Representations in respect to the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 13.01.2024 (04:00 PM) to 15.01.2024 (04:00 PM) on payment of INR100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 04:00 PM on 15.01.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2023 (83.03 KB)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Exam and College Guide
