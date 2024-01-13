SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key, response sheet released, direct link here
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 answer key 2023 along with response sheets today, January 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their Registered Login ID and Password to check the answer key.
Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 was conducted by the Commission on November 2, 2023.
Direct link to check SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key
“Representations in respect to the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 13.01.2024 (04:00 PM) to 15.01.2024 (04:00 PM) on payment of INR100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 04:00 PM on 15.01.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.
SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key: Know how to check
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2023 (83.03 KB)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.