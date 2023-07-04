Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 07:35 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key on July 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2022 can check and download the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here (ssc.nic.in)
As per the official notice, candidates can raise objections against the answer key from July 4 to July 6, 2023. Candidates will have to pay 100/- on payment of Rs.100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on July 6 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where the answer key link will be given.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

