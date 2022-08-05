Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here

SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 04:02 PM IST
SSC Exams 2022 dates have been released for CHSL, Head Constable and MTS. Candidates can check the exam dates below. 
SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for CHSL, Head Constable and MTS. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted from October 10 to October 20 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

The notice further reads that the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission last month had released the revised exam calendar for various exams conducted by SSC. Constable, Head Constable, JHT examination will be conducted in October 2022. SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted on November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

MTS exam will be conducted on January- February 2023, CGL exam will be conducted on February- March 2023, Constable in March- April 2023, MTS and Constable exam in April-May 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc education + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out