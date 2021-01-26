SSC JHT final answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with the question paper of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Paper-I exam 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can take a print out of the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
The commission has declared the result of the Junior Hindi Translator, JuniorTranslator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on January 19, 2021.
"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper (s) are being uploaded on the website of the Commission on 25.01.2021," reads the official notice.
Direct link to check SSC JHT final answer key 2020.
How to download the SSC JHT final answer key 2020:
- Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link, ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys reg. pdf,’ appearing on the homepage.
- A PDF document will appear on the display screen
- Scroll down and click on the link provided in the document
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Enter the same user id and password which were used during the examination.
- The SSC JHT final answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take its print out for future.
