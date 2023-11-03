SSC MTS final answer key 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys along with the question paper for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the final answer key till November 17. SSC declares final result of Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar Exam 2022(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of the Multi Tasking (NonTechnical)Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 on October 18.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with QuestionPaper(s)ofMulti Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022onthewebsiteof the Commission on 03.11.2023”, reads the official notification.

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website on November 7. This facility will be available till November 21. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Password.

SSC MTS final answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

Check the final answer key

Download and take print for future reference.