SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window opens tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 on August 16, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window opens tomorrow, notice here

The window for application form correction will close on August 17, 2024.

As per the official notice, in case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: How to make changes

To make the corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the changes.

Once done, submit it and download the confirmation page.

The MTS & Havaldar examination 2024 will be held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Notification 2024 for over 8000 posts out, application deadline, eligibility and other details here

This recruitment process will fill up 6144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) posts across the organisation and 3439 Havaldar vacancies. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 9583.

The registrations for the recruitment exam closed on August 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.