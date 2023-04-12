Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Selection Post Phase XI on April 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Selection Post Phase XI registration ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The registration process was started on March 24, 2023. The last date for payment through challan is till April 13, 2023. The application correction window will open on April 19 and will close on April 22, 2023. The computer based examination will be conducted in June- July 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5369 vacancies in different departments. The selection process will comprise of computer based examinations consisting of objective type multiple choice questions. Candidates will be shortlisted and will have to appear for scrutiny round followed by document verification process.

The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.