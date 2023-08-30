SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative marking rule changed

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has amended the negative marking scheme of the Stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2023. As per the new rule, fore each incorrect answer in the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted. SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Changes in negative marking scheme announced(ssc.nic.in)

"There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Computer Based Examination," SSC said.

The previous rule was that for each incorrect answer, there will be negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer.

There are three subjects in the examination. General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness subject are of 50 questions and the maximum marks are 50 in each subject. English Language and has 100 questions for 100 marks.

If each question carries one mark, as per the previous rules, 0.33 marks were to be deducted, which is now 0.25.

Check the notice here.

SSC Stenographer exam 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies.

The application window closed on August 23.

The computer-based examination is scheduled for October.

