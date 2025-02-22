TANCET 2025 registration deadline extended to February 26, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2025: Anna University has extended the application window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025). Candidates can apply for the exam up to February 26 at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2025 registration deadline extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application deadline for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG 2025) has also been extended to February 26.

TANCET is for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programmes offered at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

CEETA PG is for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. Applications for CEETA PG 2025 will be accepted between January 24 and February 21.

The TANCET MBA and MCA exams will be held on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The CEETA PG examination will be held on March 23, 2025, in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The application fee for the TANCET exam is ₹500 for SC, SCA and ST candidates of Tamil Nadu. For all others, the application fee is ₹1,000.

For CEETA PG the application and counselling fee is ₹900 (+ ₹400 GST on the counselling fee) for SC, SCA and ST candidates of the state and ₹1,800 (+ ₹800 GST on the counselling fee) for all others.

How to apply for TANCET 2025

Open the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Open the ‘Link for Online Registration’. Complete the registration process by providing the requested information. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Pay the exam fee and upload the required documents. Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.