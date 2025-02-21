Menu Explore
TANCET 2025 registration ends today at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 21, 2025 03:58 PM IST

TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on March 22. 

Anna University's Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) registration window will end on February 21, 2025.

The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. (For Representation)
The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. (For Representation)

Candidates who are interested in applying for TANCET 2025 may visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

About the exam:

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is being conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes.

Direct Link to apply for TANCET 2025

Fee Details:

Candidates willing to apply must note that the application fee for TANCET is 1000/—for all category candidates and 500/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. On the home page, click on TANCET 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your credentials to register and submit.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
