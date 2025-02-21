TANCET 2025 registration ends today at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to apply

Anna University's Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) registration window will end on February 21, 2025. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. (For Representation)

Candidates who are interested in applying for TANCET 2025 may visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

About the exam:

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is being conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes.

Fee Details:

Candidates willing to apply must note that the application fee for TANCET is ₹1000/—for all category candidates and ₹500/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. On the home page, click on TANCET 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your credentials to register and submit.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

