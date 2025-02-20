TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration ends tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu, apply here

Anna University will be closing the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration window on Friday, February 21, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions need to submit their application forms by tomorrow on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration will end tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Notably, the registrations for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 began on January 24, 2025. Candidates willing to apply must note that the application fee for TANCET is ₹1000/—for all category candidates and ₹500/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, the application fee for CEETA PG is ₹1944/—for all candidates and ₹972/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, the TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Whereas the CEETA PG examination will be held on March 23, 2025, in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 noon.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. On the home page, click on TANCET 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your credentials to register and submit.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

About the exam

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes.

CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.