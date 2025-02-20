RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration deadline for 32,000+ vacancies extended

RRB Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application deadline for 32,438 Assistant and other vacancies. Candidates can apply for these vacancies up to March 1 (11:59 pm) at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration last date for 32,000+ vacancies extended

Previously, the application deadline was February 22.

Direct link to apply

RRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Opening date of application: January 23, 2025

2. Last date to apply: March 1

3. Last date for application fee payment after the application window closes: March 3

4. Correction window: March 4 to March 13.

This RRB recruitment drive is being conducted for the following posts-

Name of the post Department Sub department ASSISTANT TL and AC (WORKSHOP) ELECTRICAL GENERAL SERVICES ASSISTANT TL AND AC ELECTRICAL GENERAL SERVICES, PRODUCTION UNIT ASSISTANT TRACK MACHINE ENGINEERING TRACK MACHINE ASSISTANT TRD ELECTRICAL TRD POINTSMAN B TRAFFIC TRAFFIC TRACKMAINTAINER-IV ENGINEERING P WAY View All Prev Next

These vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN 08/2024) are for level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix.

For post and Railway-zone wise break-up of vacancies, candidates can check annexure B of the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT can apply for these vacancies.

Candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.

The selection of candidates will be done through a four-stage process-

Computer Based Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification and

Medical Examination.

There will be 100 questions in the CBT. One-third of the total marks awarded to a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

To pass the exam, unreserved and EWS category candidates need 40 per cent marks, while OBC (non-creamy layer), SC and ST candidates need 30 per cent marks.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates.

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹500.

In the case of PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges after appearing for the CBT. For all others, ₹400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT.