TANCET, CREETA PG 2024: Last date to apply for Tamil Nadu postgraduate entrance exams

The online extended application window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024 will close today, February 15. Candidates can apply for these examinations on tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET, CREETA PG 2024: Last date to apply today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The original deadline for submitting TANCET and CREETA PG applications was February 7, which was first extended to February 12 and then to February 15.

The TANCET entrance examination is held for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions of Tamil Nadu. CREETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

TANCET 2024 will be held on March 9 and CREETA PG on March 10. For TANCET, the MBA exam will be held in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the MCA exam will take place in the first shift, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Candidates can download their examination hall tickets from February 21 onwards.

How to apply for TANCET/CREETA PG 2024

Go to the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link for TANCET or CREETA PG, as required.

Fill the registration form and submit it.

Log in to your account and fill the application form.

Upload your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Make payment of the application fee.

When done, submit your form. Save a copy of the confirmation page.